Horrific! Man Brutally Rapes Female Community Dog, Caught On Camera; Arrested After PETA's Intervention

Rewari: A horrific case of alleged sexual assault on a female community dog in Haryana’s Rewari is being reported for the first time after an FIR was registered against the accused following intervention by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India.

Republic TV has accessed the FIR details and the disturbing video evidence linked to the incident. The video, which captures the alleged act of cruelty, cannot be published due to community guidelines and the extremely graphic nature of the crime.

The incident took place in Ramgarh village, where a concerned resident alerted PETA India after allegedly witnessing the abuse of a female dog. According to the FIR registered at Sadar Police Station, the accused has been identified as Ravinder Kumar alias Rammy.

Shocking Details Emerge From FIR, Accused Allegedly Lured Dog Before Assault

The FIR states that the accused was booked under Section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, along with relevant provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960.

Advertisement

According to the complaint, the accused allegedly admitted that he had been feeding the dog regularly for a long period and used this familiarity to lure her into his premises. The alleged incident took place late at night on 15 June, around 11:45 pm, when a neighbour recorded the incident from a window.

Republic TV has reviewed the video evidence connected to the case. Due to the horrific and disturbing nature of the footage, it cannot be shared publicly.

Advertisement

NGO Demands Stronger Legal Protection Against Animal Sexual Abuse

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, PETA India said the registration of the FIR sends a strong message that cruelty against animals cannot be ignored and stressed the need for stronger legal safeguards.

The organisation has also raised concerns over the absence of a specific provision in the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita dealing with sexual abuse of animals. PETA India has urged the Union Home Minister to amend the law, pointing out that Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code previously covered sexual violence against animals.