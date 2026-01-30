Horrific Video Captures Pet Dog’s Brutal Attack On Woman In Bengaluru Leaving Her With Over 50 Stitches On Face And Head | Image: Republic

Bengaluru: A 31-year-old woman was left with over 50 stitches after being mauled by a pet dog in Karnataka's Bengaluru on Monday morning. The horrific incident took place in the residential area of Teachers Colony when the victim, who is a software engineer, was out on a morning walk at around 6:54 am. The dog belonged to the woman's neighbour.

The brutal attack was captured on CCTV footage. The video showed the woman standing just outside a house when the pet dog, owned by a man named Amareesh Reddy, suddenly attacked her, allegedly without provocation. The dog was seen pushing the woman on the ground and biting her on her neck.

The footage also showed a man intervening and forcing the canine away from the woman after several moments of struggle. A woman also emerged from the neighbour's house with a racket in her hand and hit the dog with it, trying to bring the animal under control.

The woman's husband, Satyaprakash Dubey, filed a complaint against the owner of the dog at the HSR Layout police station, alleging negligence. Police have registered a case and have launched an investigation.

Woman Left With Scars, 50 Stitches

The woman sustained injuries to her face, hands and legs and had to be taken to a hospital for treatment. The woman was left with deep wounds and received more than 50 stitches at the hospital. The woman is in deep trauma following the brutal attack and has been left with scars that will remain on her body for life.

