Horrific Visuals of Bhiwadi Factory Blaze That Left 7 Workers Charred To Death | CCTV Footage Inside

Bhiwadi: The horrific visuals of the blast that killed seven workers at a closed factory in the Khuskheda Industrial Area of Bhiwandi, Rajasthan has now been accessed by Republic. The CCVT footage shows the exact moment the blast took place which led to the fire. Visuals also depict smoke billowing out of the factory after the explosion.

Charred bodies of the seven workers were recovered from inside the factory on Monday morning. The Chief Minister has also ordered an investigation of the incident.

Reports indicate that illegal firecrackers and explosives were allegedly produced in this factory.

"The state government has ordered an investigation into the matter. If anyone is found negligent, strict action will be taken against them. Every aspect will be investigated. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. There will be renewed effort on fire safety in Rajasthan's factories. Strict arrangements will be undertaken so that such incidents do not take occur again," Rajasthan Minister of State for Home, Jawahar Singh Bedam said.

The Minister added that two seriously injured have been referred to Delhi and rescue operations have been completed.

"Firecrackers were also manufactured in a part of the factory. This aspect will also be investigated. The cause of the fire and why it spread rapidly will also be investigated. We will also gather information about the fire safety arrangements in place at the factory," Bedam said.

The Minister of State also assured that appropriate steps will also be taken to ensure the safety of workers in other factories across the state.

The fire broke out at 9.22 am at Plot No. G-1-118B. The Rajasthan Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO) Fire Brigade rushed to the spot after received the alert from the police control room. The flames engulfed the private industrial unit within minutes.

What Was Being Manufactured at the Factory?

As per initial investigation, the factory was originally leased to manufacture ready-made garments. In official records, it was registered as a cardboard unit. However, reports indicated that the establishment was later illegally converted into a firecracker and explosives manufacturing unit.

According to sources, firecrackers were allegedly manufactured inside the premises while the gates were shut. This has raised serious concerns about illegal and unsafe operations. Orders were also issued to register an FIR against the factory owner in connection with the illegal activities.

What CM Bhajan Lal Sharma Said

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma expressed deep concern over the loss of lives in the factory fire. The Chief Minister directed the district administration to ensure prompt and better medical treatment for the injured, and has sought a detailed report on the incident.