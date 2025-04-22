Horrifying LIVE Footage of Pahalgam Terror Attack: Gunshots and Screams Heard as Pakistani Terrorists Target Hindu Tourists

Pahalgam Terror Attack Video: The footage is a chilling reminder of the Pakistan-backed terror groups that continue to operate freely, targeting innocent civilians, particularly Hindu pilgrims | Image: File photo

Pahalgam Terror Attack: The recent terror attack in Pahalgam has shaken the nation, with disturbing footage emerging that captures the exact moment when gunshots rang out and innocent Indian tourists were thrown into a state of panic and fear.

The video is a chilling reminder of the Pakistan -backed terror groups that continue to operate freely, targeting innocent civilians, particularly Hindu pilgrims and tourists who come to Kashmir in search of peace and spiritual respite.

The footage vividly shows the chaos and panic as the terrorists opened fire, making the horror of the attack all too real. It highlights the growing threat posed by these groups and the ongoing danger faced by those visiting Kashmir, underscoring the need for urgent action to protect innocent lives from such senseless violence.

At least 26 tourists are feared dead in the attack, which took place in the picturesque Baisaran Valley of South Kashmir, known for its lush meadows and serene beauty, often referred to as 'mini Switzerland.'

The terrorists, believed to be linked to the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and its offshoot, The Resistance Front, descended from the mountains around 3 p.m. and unleashed a brutal assault on the unsuspecting tourists.