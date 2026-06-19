Ranchi RSS Office Attack: All 3 Accused Linked To Pakistan-Based TTH Terror Outfit Sent Blast Video To Handlers As Proof

Ranchi: The investigation into the petrol bomb attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office in Ranchi has uncovered alleged links between all three arrested accused and the Pakistan-backed terror outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Hindustan (TTH), which security agencies believe is funded by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), sources said.

According to sources, the three accused were in regular contact with their handlers through messaging platforms Botim and WhatsApp. Investigators have found that the accused filmed the entire petrol bomb attack on their mobile phones and subsequently sent the footage to their handlers as proof of execution.

The latest revelations come day after one of the accused, Saifi Ansari alias Rohit, was injured in a police encounter after allegedly attempting to escape from custody.

Dubai Connection Emerges

Sources said two of the arrested accused, Saif Ansari and Aman Ansari, had travelled to Dubai, where they allegedly came into contact with Shahbaz Rana alias Bhatti, a Pakistani national suspected of being linked to anti-India activities.

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Investigators believe that during their stay in Dubai, the duo underwent a process of radicalisation and later agreed to assist the activities of Tehreek-e-Taliban Hindustan (TTH) in India.

The accused allegedly remained in touch with overseas handlers through Botim, a communication application widely used in Gulf countries, including the UAE, as well as WhatsApp.

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Security agencies suspect that instructions regarding reconnaissance, target selection and execution of the attack may have been relayed through these communication channels.

Attack Recorded, Video Sent To Handlers

According to sources, investigators have recovered evidence indicating that the accused recorded the attack on the RSS office on their mobile phones.

The video was allegedly forwarded to their handlers soon after the operation, suggesting that the attack was intended not merely as an act of vandalism but as a coordinated operation designed to demonstrate compliance with instructions received from abroad.

Forensic examination of seized mobile phones and digital devices is underway to establish the full communication trail and identify additional members of the network.

What Happened On June 16?

The attack took place around 11.35 pm on June 16, when two petrol bombs were hurled at the RSS office in Ranchi's Chutia area.

One petrol bomb was recovered outside the main gate, while another landed on the roof of the building. No injuries were reported, but the incident triggered a major security response and raised concerns over possible terror links.

Soon after the attack, Jharkhand Police launched a probe and arrested three suspects identified as Saifi Ansari alias Rohit, Aman Ansari and Sayam Sujan.

Investigators later claimed that the accused had conducted prior reconnaissance of the RSS office and had made videos of the premises before carrying out the attack.

Encounter During Escape Bid

Saifi Ansari had sustained a bullet injury after allegedly attempting to flee police custody.

According to police, Saifi escaped from Kotwali police station on the pretext of using the bathroom. A police team chased him and intercepted him near the Mandal Toll Plaza area.

Officials said an encounter ensued during the operation, during which Saifi suffered a gunshot wound. He was subsequently recaptured and admitted for medical treatment.

Social Media Recruitment & Bomb-Making Tutorials

Preliminary investigations indicate that the accused, all aged between 20 and 22 years, may have been recruited and radicalised through social media networks.

Sources had earlier revealed that investigators found evidence suggesting a handler identified as "Rana Sahib" shared instructional videos demonstrating how petrol bombs could be assembled.

Police believe the accused were not professionally trained but learned the technique through online tutorials and videos circulated by handlers.

Expanding Probe Into ISI-TTH Network

Security agencies are now examining whether the Ranchi attack was part of a broader effort by overseas handlers to create local modules capable of carrying out low-cost attacks targeting ideological and political organisations.

The alleged involvement of TTH and the suspected role of Pakistani handlers have prompted central and state agencies to intensify investigations.