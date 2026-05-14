Chilling CCTV Footage Emerges As 4-Year-Old Attacked By Pack of 6 Stray Dogs In Maharashtra's Beed

Beed: A terrifying stray dog attack has left a four-year-old boy critically injured in the Pandhari locality of Beed city, Maharashtra.

The brutal assault, which occurred on Wednesday evening, was captured in its entirety on a nearby CCTV camera, sparking widespread outrage and fear among residents of the housing complex.

The young boy was reportedly playing in the open area directly in front of his home when a routine evening turned into a bloody nightmare.

Without warning, a pack of six stray dogs descended upon the innocent child, pouncing on him before he could cry out for help.

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Brutal Attack Caught on Cam

The harrowing CCTV footage shows the vulnerability of the small child as the pack surrounds him.

The dogs can be seen biting and dragging the boy across the pavement. Despite the child’s attempts to escape, the sheer number of animals overwhelmed him.

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Medical reports indicate the severity of the violence; the child sustained deep puncture wounds and lacerations at six to seven different spots on his body.

Neighbours who rushed to the scene managed to chase the pack away, but the boy had already suffered life-threatening trauma.

Emergency Medical Response

The injured toddler was immediately rushed to the District Hospital in Beed.

However, due to the critical nature of his injuries and the need for medical treatment, he has since been transferred to a private medical facility within the city.

He remains under close observation as doctors work to treat the physical wounds and administer necessary anti-rabies protocols.

Residents Demand Urgent Action

This horrific incident has ignited a firestorm of protest in the Pandhari area. For months, residents have claimed they have raised concerns about the burgeoning stray dog population within the apartment complexes and surrounding streets.

The local municipal administration is now under immense pressure to implement immediate measures to control the stray dog menace.

As the community prays for the young boy’s recovery, the viral CCTV footage serves as a grim reminder of the public safety crisis lurking in the city's residential corners.