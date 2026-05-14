UP Storm Horror: 96 Dead as Rain, Dust Storm and Falling Trees Trigger Massive Destruction Across Uttar Pradesh

A devastating storm system accompanied by heavy rain and powerful winds ripped through several districts of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, leaving at least 96 people dead and more than 50 injured in one of the state’s deadliest weather disasters in recent months. The massive storm swept across eastern and central Uttar Pradesh, flattening homes, uprooting trees, snapping electric poles and throwing normal life into chaos. Several districts reported fatalities caused by collapsing walls, falling trees, lightning strikes and roof cave-ins as people rushed for shelter during the sudden weather assault.

According to district-wise figures released by authorities, Bhadohi recorded the highest number of deaths at 18, closely followed by Prayagraj where 17 people lost their lives. Mirzapur reported 15 deaths, while Fatehpur accounted for 10 fatalities. Four people each were killed in Pratapgarh and Bareilly, while six deaths each were reported from Unnao and Badaun. Two deaths each were also confirmed in Sitapur, Rae Bareli, Chandauli, Kanpur Dehat, Hardoi and Sambhal. One death each was reported from Kaushambi, Shahjahanpur, Sonbhadra and Lakhimpur districts.

The storm left behind widespread destruction across villages and towns. In several districts, giant trees crashed onto homes, vehicles and roadside structures. Electricity poles were uprooted in many areas, leading to prolonged power outages and communication disruptions that slowed rescue operations. Officials said many victims died after mud houses and boundary walls collapsed under the impact of heavy rain and fierce winds. Children and elderly residents were among the dead. Prayagraj emerged as one of the worst-hit regions, with fatalities reported across multiple tehsils including Handia, Phulpur, Soraon, Meja and Sadar. District authorities are also assessing extensive damage to livestock, homes and agricultural land.

In Badaun, two young girls reportedly died after a wall collapsed while they were taking shelter from the storm. Other victims across districts included farmers, labourers, truck drivers and daily wage workers caught outdoors during the sudden weather change.

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Bhadohi witnessed severe infrastructure damage, with electricity poles and large trees crashing onto roads and residential areas. Rescue and relief teams faced difficulties in reaching affected villages due to blocked roads and disrupted connectivity.

Fatehpur too suffered major losses, with several deaths linked to collapsing structures and falling trees. Local officials said multiple injured persons are currently undergoing treatment in nearby hospitals.

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As the scale of the tragedy became clear, Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences to the families of the victims and directed officials to ensure compensation is distributed within 24 hours.

The Chief Minister also instructed district administrations to carry out immediate relief and rescue operations, restore electricity supply and provide medical assistance to the injured.

Revenue, police and disaster response teams have been deployed across affected districts to assess damage and assist survivors. Officials warned that casualty figures could rise further as reports continue to arrive from remote areas.