Horse-Mule Operator Ferrying Pilgrims to Kedarnath Dham Clears IIT-JAM, Set to Join IIT Madras

Pauri Garhwal: In what can only be described as a story of triumph over circumstances, a pony rider from the Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand has cracked the IIT-JAM 2025 examination.

Atul Kumar, who once ferried pilgrims to Kedarnath Dham on horseback or mules, has now been selected for the MSc Mathematics program at IIT Madras.

Originally from Rudraprayag in Pauri Garhwal, Kumar was once unaware of what IITs even were. He attributed this to the lack of awareness about higher education and premier institutions in his village. He learned about the entrance exam through his teachers and decided to pursue it.

Speaking to ANI, he said, “I didn’t know much until the 12th standard. There isn’t much awareness in hilly areas. I didn’t even know that something like the IITs existed. I hadn’t taken the entrance exam after finishing the 12th grade. But later, my teachers informed me that I could pursue a Master’s degree at an IIT. My teachers and friends supported and motivated me a lot.”

Kumar said he was driven by a desire to choose a better career path for himself.

“I began my preparation in July last year because I couldn’t study in June, during the Kedarnath yatra. I used to take travelers from Gaurikund on horses and mules... My motivation was to move on from this line of work,” he told ANI.

Today, Kumar is basking in his success, receiving congratulatory messages from friends and family for shattering barriers.

“People are delighted that I cracked the exam. Many have called to congratulate me,” he said.

“I didn’t realize people would be so happy about my achievement. I’m very glad that I’ve done something that could inspire at least a few others,” he added.

Besides his parents, Kumar has three siblings. The family’s primary source of income comes from transporting pilgrims on ponies and mules.