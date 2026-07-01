Horse-Trading Charges, Rs 35 Crore Bribe Claim, 3 Arrests: What's Behind The Explosive TVK-DMK Face-Off?

Chennai: Fresh political turmoil has erupted in Tamil Nadu with the ruling Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) and opposition DMK accusing each other of indulging in horse-trading, days after a TVK MLA alleged he was offered a massive Rs 35 crore bribe to switch sides ahead of a proposed no-confidence motion against the Speaker.

TVK Minister P. Nirmal Kumar on Wednesday launched a blistering attack on the DMK, claiming the party has been systematically attempting to poach TVK legislators for the past 40 days. He asserted that the developments reflect DMK chief and former Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s inability to accept the people’s mandate in the 2026 Assembly elections, where TVK secured a historic 108 seats in its debut outing, ending the long-standing dominance of the DMK and AIADMK.

“One of our MLAs was offered around Rs 35 crore to vote against the TVK government when a no-confidence motion against the Speaker is brought. When he refused, he was severely threatened,” Kumar told reporters. He directly linked the alleged conspiracy to DMK leaders, naming former minister V. Senthil Balaji and his brother V. Ashok Kumar as being behind the effort.

“We strongly condemn this act. Stalin has already lost his own constituency... Instead of accepting the people’s verdict, he is trying to engage in horse-trading and topple the government,” the minister added.

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The controversy stems from a complaint filed by TVK MLA N. Elaiyaraja on June 29 with the Greater Chennai Police Commissioner. According to the FIR registered at D1 Triplicane Police Station, one Thirunavukkarasu, who claimed to run an opinion polling organisation called Indian Political Democratic Strategies (IPDS), contacted the MLA. Elaiyaraja alleged that Thirunavukkarasu, acting at the behest of a major political party, offered him up to Rs 35 crore as inducement to vote in a specific manner during the proposed resolution against the Speaker. The MLA further claimed he was threatened and warned against disclosing the conversation after he refused the offer.

Police arrested three individuals in connection with the case: Thirunavukkarasu of Arumbakkam, Chennai; Naresh of Tiruchirappalli; and Thiyagarajan of Medavakkam, Chennai. Investigations reportedly revealed that V. Ashok Kumar, brother of V. Senthil Balaji, had met one of the accused, and that Thirunavukkarasu was acting on instructions allegedly linked to the DMK leaders. Police said the probe is ongoing.

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TVK sources have portrayed the incident as a desperate bid by the vanquished DMK to destabilise the newly formed government led by Chief Minister Vijay, who assumed office at the Tamil Nadu Secretariat following the party’s stunning electoral success.

The DMK, however, has pushed back strongly, dismissing the allegations as fabricated and politically motivated. The party has accused the TVK government of misusing state machinery and police to target opponents and manufacture cases to divert attention from governance challenges. DMK leaders have countered that it is the ruling dispensation engaging in underhand tactics to consolidate power and intimidate the opposition.

The high-stakes blame game comes at a sensitive time, with the new TVK administration still finding its feet after the landmark 2026 verdict that dramatically redrew Tamil Nadu’s political map. Both sides have called for a thorough, impartial investigation, though mutual distrust runs deep.

As arrests and accusations fly, the episode has once again highlighted the intense power struggle in the state, even as the newly elected government navigates its early days in power.