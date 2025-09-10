Overnight Stranded at Airport Lodges, Indian Tourists Recall Harrowing Experience as Nepal Unrest Escalates

A protester throws a photograph of Nepal PM Oli in the fire at the Singha Durbar | Image: AP

The India-Nepal border at Sonauli in UP's Maharajganj saw an influx of Indian tourists on Wednesday as many cut short their trips and returned home due to the escalating unrest in Nepal.

The situation remains tense in Nepal following violent protests against corruption by Gen Z that resulted in Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigning from his post.

Pramila Saxena, one of the many tourists, had planned to visit Pashupatinath Temple in Nepal's Kathmandu.

"We were going to Pashupatinath Temple in Nepal, from Bhopal (MP). We had boarded the flight, but it was cancelled. So, we deplaned. The situation is tense there. We are not being allowed to cross. The airport is closed. So, we have come back. We were a group of 60 people - all senior citizens. We are returning from the airport," Saxena told ANI.

Another tourist, Ashok, said that the flight was cancelled and they had to stay in a lodge overnight.

"We were going to Kathmandu, to Pashupatinath Temple. But the flight was cancelled. We stayed in a lodge overnight and now we are returning home," he told ANI.

Lata Mishra, a resident of Bhopal, said that they were returning home since the situation remains tense in Nepal.

"We were going to the Pashupatinath Temple in Nepal. However, due to the tense situation, we were unable to go there. The flight was cancelled because of the situation there. We are returning home now," she told ANI.

Nepalese President Ram Chandra Paudel on Tuesday called on protesting citizens to pursue a peaceful resolution to the ongoing 'Gen Z' movement through dialogue, The Himalayan Times reported.

President Paudel emphasised that with Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's resignation already accepted, the nation must focus on resolving the crisis without further bloodshed or destruction, The Himalayan Times reported, citing an official statement from the President.

"I urge all sides to remain calm, prevent further harm to the nation, and come to the table for talks. In a democracy, the demands raised by citizens can be addressed through dialogue and negotiation," he said.

The appeal comes after days of violent demonstrations that left at least 19 people dead and hundreds injured when security forces opened fire on protesters outside the Federal Parliament. Demonstrators later stormed key government institutions, including the parliament building and the Office of the President at Shital Niwas.

The Nepal Army had also issued a public request urging citizens, especially the youth, to exercise restraint and safeguard the nation's historical and cultural heritage, The Himalayan Times reported.

Meanwhile, the District Administration Office in Dang has imposed a curfew in major market areas on Tuesday in view of the violent protest across the nation, The Kathmandu Post reported.

Chief District Officer Bishwa Prakash Aryal informed that the order was issued after protests turned violent, leading to arson and vandalism of public property, government offices and private assets.

The curfew bans movement, gatherings, rallies, demonstrations, meetings and sit-ins in an attempt to neutralise the protests, the Kathmandu Post reported.

In the last few days, the Gen Z demonstrations have escalated sharply, resulting in at least 19 deaths and more than 500 injuries in clashes around the Federal Parliament and other parts of Kathmandu.

The protests began on September 8 in Kathmandu and other major cities, including Pokhara, Butwal, and Birgunj, after the government imposed a ban on major social media platforms, citing tax revenue and cybersecurity concerns.

Protesters have been demanding an end to institutionalised corruption and favouritism in governance. They want the government to be more accountable and transparent in its decision-making processes. The protesters are also demanding the revocation of the ban on social media platforms, which they see as an attempt to suppress free speech.