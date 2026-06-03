Hotel Owner Lovkesh Bajaj Arrested Hours After 21 Killed In Horrific Fire At Malviya Nagar's Flourish Stay

New Delhi: Hotel Flourish Stay co-owner Lovkesh Bajaj has been arrested by the Delhi Police hours after a massive fire claimed the lives of 21 people at the establishment in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar on Wednesday morning. This comes after a Look-Out Circular (LOC) against Bajaj, who had been evading arrest since the tragedy occurred.

Initial investigations into the tragedy exposed glaring regulatory breaches at Lovkesh Bajaj's hotel. Reports indicate that while the property held a license to operate only six rooms under the government's Bed & Breakfast scheme, the management had illegally expanded the facility to house nearly 25 rooms.