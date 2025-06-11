Hotmail Co-founder Sabeer Bhatia Gets Shutdown by Indian Netizens for Sitting Abroad and Running Down India | Image: X

New Delhi: In a scathing social media post, Hotmail co-founder Sabeer Bhatia triggered outrage after criticising India’s celebration of its economic ranking. He pointed out that despite being the world's fourth-largest economy, over 415 million Indians survive on just ₹265 (roughly $3.10) a day.

“Instead of hanging your head in shame that 415 million people in India survive on $3.10/day, you brag about being the world’s 4th largest economy,” Bhatia wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “Shame on you.”

The remark sparked an intense backlash from Indian users, who accused Bhatia of running down India while comfortably sitting abroad.

Social Media Backlash Follows

One user responded: “Head down, focus on the work and don’t attach yourself to outcomes. And don’t forget to block this hotmail guy.”

Another wrote,“What happened to the Rafael you were supposed to gift the Nation? Do something productive in life. As it looks you are now dependent on social media for living.”

A third user added, “Your rants remind me of this story, Sabeer. The day you make a difference to any of their lives, you come back here and post about it. I will be rooting for you. Until then, your posts are meaningless.”

A fourth user asked directly, “For whom was this post? Political leadership of India? If yes, then have balls to say so. If it’s for common citizens then it’s incorrect as they are not bragging. Suggest take interest in politics of your country which is facing huge challenges.”

A fifth user countered Bhatia’s tone, saying, “Instead of hanging the head, what do you think one should be doing to boost the growth rate?”

Not the First Time Bhatia Criticised India’s Economic Growth

This is not the first time Bhatia has stirred controversy over India’s economic narrative. Just days ago, he made headlines for questioning the actual impact of India overtaking Japan to become the world’s fourth-largest economy.

“We overtook Japan in GDP… but can you feel it in your pocket? Growth without distribution is merely inflation in disguise,” Bhatia posted, while sharing a video on X.