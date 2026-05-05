Hours After Bengal Landslide Win, BJP Workers Rename Barasat's 'Masjid Bari Road' To 'Netaji Palli Road' | Watch

Barasat: Day after winning a landslide mandate in the West Bengal assembly elections, BJP workers allegedly changed the name of a local road in North 24 Pargana’s Barasat town. Videos from the spot, showed a band of men taking a ladder and climbing onto the top of a gate named Masjid Bari Road to demolish its nameplate.

The incident took place in the early hours of Tuesday, in Barasat's Moyna area. After the demolition, the workers were also seen changing the name of the road to Netaji Pally Road. Loud chants and cheers were heard as the episode took place, in jubilation, amid the BJP's resounding victory.

Nitish Mondal, a local BJP leader said that the name change was the community's long-standing demand and had been requesting the authorities for over a decade. Hence, when the BJP came to power on Monday, this was the most immediate step they took.

Emphasising that a majority of the people in the community are Hindus, Mondal said that the Muslim population is only around 500 to 1000. This is why the road was renamed as Netaji Palli, adding that locals spontaneously took charge of the initiative.

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Who Won In Barasat?

Barasat went to the polls in the 2026 Bengal assembly election during the second phase on April 29. The contest was largely bipolar between BJP’s Sankar Chatterjee and Trinamool Congress’s Sabyasachi Dutta. Chatterjee won from the seat with a margin of over 16,000 votes.

The defeat in Barasat was considered to be a major setback for the TMC, as it was one of the bastions of the Mamata Banerjee-led party. Barasat was represented by actor-turned-politician Chiranjeet Chakraborty, who was not fielded by TMC in this election.