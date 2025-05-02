House Arrest Contestant Gehana Vashisht’s Shameless Defence For Ajaz Khan's Vulgar Show

New Delhi: After facing massive backlash over obscene and vulgar content in the reality show House Arrest on Ullu App, contestant and actress Gehana Vashisht has stirred fresh controversy with her unapologetic and defiant response to the criticism.

In a video shared on social media, Vashisht shamelessly defended the objectionable content of the show and took aim at critics.

We are 18, and we’re comfortable: Gehana Vashisht

She dismissed the outrage as fake morality, calling critics “dhongi” (hypocrites) and accused them of manufacturing controversy to divert attention from “real issues.”

She said, “When Priyanka Chopra does nude scenes in Bollywood or Radhika Apte performs topless scenes, no one says that vulgarity is being spread in society. But when people like us from small towns try to create a show on our own, we're immediately accused of spreading obscenity. Wow — what hypocrisy!”

"If I’m comfortable, all the contestants are comfortable, everyone is above 18, and everything is being done with consent and all the activities in the show are done by us, " she addded.

Our show is not meant to educate anyone or deliver moral messages. It’s meant purely for entertainment. But you people look for entertainment in educational shows and want education from entertainment shows — how hypocritical is that!

Please don’t twist things unnecessarily. Nothing is more precious than time. Or should I assume that you’re turning a small issue into a big one just to distract people from the real, issues"

Social Media Erupts Over Vulgar Content

The show House Arrest, hosted by Ajaz Khan, has been under heavy fire for airing explicit scenes where contestants are asked to strip and perform vulgar acts in front of the camera. In one disturbing clip that went viral, Khan repeatedly asks a female contestant to describe and demonstrate intimate positions, despite her clear discomfort.

Netizens Demand Ban, Legal Action

Outraged viewers have flooded social media demanding an immediate ban on the show and action against its makers. Many called it “soft porn disguised as entertainment” and blamed OTT platforms for bypassing government regulation.

Ajaz Khan, Ullu App Face Heat

The host Ajaz Khan is also under scrutiny for his role in encouraging and facilitating the vulgar content. Several viewers and legal activists have called for his arrest and a complete shutdown of Ullu App.

Complaint Filed Over Controversial Reality Show

In response to the public anger, Advocate Vineet Jindal has lodged a formal complaint with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Delhi Police, seeking criminal action against the show's producers, actors, and Ullu App.

“The content of the program has been found to be highly objectionable, offensive, and in blatant violation of Indian cultural and legal standards.”