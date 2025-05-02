Has Normalising Vulgarity Become New Entertainment Trend? Ajaz Khan’s ‘House Arrest’ Sparks Outrage Over Obscene Content

New Delhi: Fresh controversy has erupted over Ullu App's new web show House Arrest, which has drawn sharp criticism for pushing vulgarity to a new low on OTT platforms. The show features content widely deemed obscene, including scenes where contestants are asked to undress and perform intimate acts on camera. A complaint has been registered against the makers of the web series House Arrest, streamed on the Ullu app, after its content triggered massive outrage. The show features Bigg Boss 7 contestant Ajaz Khan, who also hosts the program. He has been accused of compelling participants, including female contestants, to perform vulgar and obscene acts on camera.

Beyond Vulgar: Viral Clip Sparks Constriversy

A short video clip from the show recently went viral, drawing intense backlash across social media. In the clip, Ajaz Khan is seen asking a female participant to demonstrate private physical intimate positions. Despite her clear refusal and discomfort, he allegedly continued pressing her and then turned to another contestant, asking her to do the same in front of the camera.

The clip has led to netizens calling for a complete boycott of the show and questioning how such content was allowed to be broadcast.

FIR Filed Over Controversial Reality Show

Advocate Vineet Jindal has filed a formal complaint with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Delhi Police. In his complaint, he stated,

“The content of the program has been found to be highly objectionable, offensive, and in blatant violation of Indian cultural and legal standards.”

He has demanded strict legal action against the makers, actors, and others associated with the production. He also emphasised that such vulgar and irresponsible content should not be allowed to circulate freely and that a strong example must be set to prevent further violations.

The issue has now reached the political corridors. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi stated on social media that she has flagged the matter with the Parliamentary Standing Committee. She expressed concern that platforms like Ullu App and Alt Balaji have so far managed to bypass restrictions imposed by the I&B Ministry on apps promoting obscene content.

“I have raised this in the standing committee… I am still awaiting their reply,” she wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Many social media users also compared the outrage over comedian Samay Raina’s show with the silence surrounding House Arrest. Several users pointed out the hypocrisy in selectively targeting certain platforms while ignoring others with far more explicit content.