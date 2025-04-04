How Australia-Based Daughter Got 85-Year-Old Mother Rescued From Brother, Sister in Law Brutality in Punjab

How Australia-Based Daughter Got 85-Year-Old Mother Rescued From Brother, Sister in Law Brutality | Image: X

Disclaimer: This story contains potentially disturbing pictures that could be upsetting or triggering. Viewer discretion is strongly advised.

Chandigarh: An 85-year-old woman in Punjab’s Ludhiana was rescued from a harrowing ordeal of abuse and violence inflicted by her son and daughter-in-law, thanks to the vigilance of her daughter living in Australia. The shocking incident, captured on CCTV, led to the arrest of the accused on Wednesday after the elderly woman’s plight came to light.

Daughter Comes to Mother's Rescue:

The elderly woman, Gurnam Kaur, resided with her son and daughter-in-law in Mohalla Bank Colony, Raikot town. On April 1, her daughter, Harpreet Kaur, who is settled in Australia, allegedly witnessed a brutal assault on her mother via CCTV footage linked to her mobile phone.

The footage, dated March 28, reportedly showed her brother slapping his mother multiple times while she sat on a cot, attempting to strangle her, and dragging her across the floor when she nearly lost consciousness.

Disturbed by the horrific scenes, Harpreet took immediate action despite living thousands of miles away.

She sent the incriminating video to an NGO, which took action promptly. The chairman and his team rushed to Gurnam’s residence, rescued the mother and rushed her to a hospital for urgent medical treatment.

According to reports citing officials in the matter, Gurnam Kaur, in her statement, revealed a disturbing pattern of abuse, alleging that her son had been assaulting her regularly after being instigated by her daughter-in-law.

She recounted a specific incident on March 28, when Gurpreet allegedly provoked Jasveer to slap her, leading him to repeatedly slam her head against a wall and attempt to strangle her.