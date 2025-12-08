How Birch Nightclub Owners Escaped To Thailand After Deadly Fire?

Who Is The Founder Of Goa's Birch Nightclub, Where Deadly Fire Killed 25? | Image: Republic

Arpora: The owners of Goa's Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub have fled to Thailand's Phuket on Monday, hours after a deadly fire at their club claimed the lives of 25 people and left six others injured. Gaurav Luthra and Saurabh Luthra fled the country on an IndiGo flight, Goa Police said.

“It shows their intent to avoid police investigation. We have taken steps to coordinate with...Interpol Division of CBI to apprehend them at the earliest,” police added.

FIR

The Goa Police had registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Luthra brothers on Sunday after both 25 people, including tourists and club staff, were burnt alive on Saturday between 11 pm and 12 am. The duo had been booked for culpable suicide not amounting to murder.

Team Sent To Goa

After filing the FIR, police had sent a team to Delhi to conduct a raid at the addresses of Gaurav Luthra and Saurabh Luthra. After the brothers were not found in Delhi, a notice was pasted on their house.

LOC issued

By the evening of December 7, a Look Out Circular (LOC) was issued against the brothers as police continued to trace them.

This is a developing story.