How Can So Many People Gather?: Jaya Bachchan Questions Sea of Humanity at Maha Kumbh
Samajwadi Party backed MP and Rajya Sabha member Jaya Bachchan on Monday targeted the ongoing Mahakumbh fair, calling sacred Ganga water the most contaminated.
New Delhi: Samajwadi Party MP and Rajya Sabha member Jaya Bachchan on Monday targeted the ongoing Maha kumbh fair, calling Ganga water the most contaminated.
Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan says, "Where is the water most contaminated right now? It's in Kumbh. Bodies (of those who died in the stampede) have been thrown in the river, because of which the water has been contaminated... The real issues are not being addressed. The common people visiting Kumbh are not receiving any special treatment; there is no arrangement for them. They are lying that crores of people have visited the place; how can such a large number of people gather in that place at any given point? "
Samajwadi Party-backed MP Jaya Bachchan said the water quality at the ongoing Mahakumbh in Prayagraj is poor and contaminated. Bachchan targeted the ongoing Mahakumbh during a parliamentary session, "The water in Kumbh is most contaminated," she stated. Her remark on the holy Ganga might be hurting the sentiments of people.
The Mahakumbh, one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, attracts millions of devotees who come to take a dip in the sacred waters of the Ganga.
As the Mahakumbh continues, the focus remains on ensuring the safety and well-being of the devotees. Bachchan's statement amid the ongoing Maha Kumbh is extremely shameful, targeting Sanatan Dharma.
