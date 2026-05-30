How Congress' Troubleshooter DK Shivakumar Rose Up The Ranks To Karnataka's Top Post

Bengaluru: After decades of navigating political crises, orchestrating high-stakes negotiations, and consolidating party strength, Doddalahalli Kempegowda Shivakumar, popularly known as DK Shivakumar or DKS, is set to take oath as Karnataka Chief Minister after he was elected as the Congress Legislative Party leader.

Shivakumar said that the swearing-in ceremony would be on June 3. Eight-time MLA and President of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, Shivakumar's elevation marks the culmination of a career defined by strategy, resilience, and unwavering loyalty to the Congress party.

Former Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar (64), often described as Congress's "troubleshooter," rose to prominence through his grassroots work in Karnataka and a reputation for crisis management that earned him national recognition.

His long-standing proximity to party central leadership, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, helped strengthen his claim for the Chief Minister's post, following a prolonged political tussle with the outgoing chief minister Siddaramaiah over the past three years.

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Shivakumar envisioned that “Power is not about position. It is about the responsibility to change lives.”

Born on May 15, 1962, in Kanakapura to Kempegowda and Gowramma, Shivakumar grew up in a modest agrarian household in rural Karnataka. Politics was not just a career choice but a calling. Entering public life as a student activist in the 1980s, he faced his first political setback in 1985, losing to heavyweight HD Deve Gowda. Undeterred, he bounced back in 1989 to win the Sathanur Assembly constituency at just 27, the first of eight consecutive victories that have cemented his reputation as a political stalwart in the State.

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Shivakumar's electoral journey reflected not just political skill but a deep grassroots connection. From representing Sathanur for nearly two decades to moving to the Kanakapura constituency in 2008, he has cultivated a loyal voter base, particularly in Vokkaliga-dominated regions. Party colleagues fondly refer to him as "Kanakapura Bande"-- the rock of Kanakapura -- a nickname that underscores both his personal influence and political reliability.

Known for his strategic brilliance, Shivakumar has repeatedly been the go-to figure for the Congress during critical political moments. In 2002, during a confidence motion in Maharashtra, he hosted legislators in his Bangalore resort to prevent political defections, effectively saving Vilasrao Deshmukh's government. Similarly, in 2017, he sheltered 42 Gujarat Congress MLAs to ensure Ahmed Patel's successful Rajya Sabha election.

Shivakumar began his political journey in the early 1980s and won his first Karnataka Legislative Assembly election in 1989 from the Sathanur constituency at the age of 27 on a Congress ticket. He successfully retained the seat in 1994, 1999, and 2004 before moving to the Kanakapura constituency, where he won consecutive elections in 2008, 2013, 2018, and 2023.

Known for his organisational acumen, Shivakumar has been credited with safeguarding party governments in critical moments. He hosted Maharashtra legislators at his Bangalore resort in 2002 to support then Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh during a no-confidence motion. In 2017, he assisted Congress leadership in securing 42 Gujarat MLAs in Bengaluru, ensuring Ahmed Patel's successful Rajya Sabha bid. He also played a key role in forming the coalition government of Congress and JD(S) in Karnataka following the 2018 assembly polls.

A close confidante of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Shivakumar took over as Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president on 2 July 2020 and served as Deputy Chief Minister following the Congress victory in the 2023 state elections.

Reflecting on his long career, Shivakumar has often said, "I chose to remain in jail as a party loyalist when the coalition government fell." This approach has made him indispensable within the Congress, and a figure many in Karnataka politics respect and sometimes fear for his negotiating acumen.

As Karnataka PCC president since July 2020, he spearheaded Congress's sweeping victory in the 2023 Assembly elections, earning him the Deputy Chief Minister's post.

Shivakumar's faith and adherence to rituals are well-known. Astrologers, including Dwarkanath, whom he has trusted for years, reportedly recommended multiple auspicious dates before his swearing-in. Temple visits and religious vows remain central to his life, blending personal belief with political calculation, a unique trait that has influenced both electoral strategy and personal milestones.

Shivakumar's career has not been without controversies. Multiple investigations by the Enforcement Directorate, CBI, and Income Tax Department over alleged tax evasion and money laundering led to his 50-day incarceration in Tihar Jail in 2019. Yet, these legal battles never derailed his political trajectory.

Married to Usha in 1993, Shivakumar is a family man with two daughters, Aishwarya and Aabharana, and a son, Aakash. His younger brother, DK Suresh, is a politician and former Member of Parliament. Beyond politics, Shivakumar is a successful businessman and educationist.

Siddaramaiah stepped down as Chief Minister on May 28, stating that his resignation was "voluntary" and based on the suggestion of the party high command. Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot had accepted Siddaramaiah's resignation and dissolved the Council of Ministers with immediate effect.