'How Crazy!' Rahul Gandhi Has A Cryptic Riddle For You To Solve, Says 'Answer Lies In Number 16' | Can You Crack It?

New Delhi: While speaking in the Lok Sabha on Friday, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi asked the public to solve a cryptic riddle involving the number 16. The riddle is apparently linked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's plant to implement the Delimitation Bill. The Congress leader has asked people to reach out to him with answers on social media. Can you crack the puzzle?

‘A Nice Puzzle’

Rahul Gandhi introduced the riddle in the Parliament during debate over the Women’s Reservation and Delimitation Bills. As the Parliament listened intently, he said, “I am going to give you and everybody else a nice puzzle...People of India can try and see if they can solve this puzzle."

The Congress MP caused a bit of stir in the Lok Sabha as he continued, “Yesterday, I was watching the Prime Minister speak...low energy, broken, nothing transmitting. And I suddenly noticed, yesterday it was 16th of April."

Urging the MPs to listen to him without protesting, Rahul Gandhi added, "I was sitting here and watching. He was not able to engage…He was not able to engage because clearly trying to pass this bill was a mistake...because everybody knew there was a past panic reaction."

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He further said, "So I was watching him and I saw on my phone the date, the 16th, of April, and I was like, ‘My god, how crazy!’ That's the number. Sixteen. This 16 number…This number is the answer to the riddle. Everything is in the number 16. Now if anybody understands what I am saying, please, send me a message."

He added, "On Twitter you can tell what it is," Rahul said, telling the public that answer to their problem is in the number 16.

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