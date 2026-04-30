‘How Dare You Provoke Voters?’ Bengal Cop’s Fiery Warning to TMC Worker Sparks Row Over ‘Fake VVPAT’ Claim

New Delhi: A tense face-off between a police officer and a Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker during polling in West Bengal has gone viral, putting fresh focus on allegations of voter intimidation and misuse of election equipment during the second and final phase of voting held on April 29.

The incident, reported from Gede Uttar Para in Banpur Gram Panchayat under Krishnaganj in Nadia district near the India-Bangladesh border, shows a visibly angry police officer confronting a man identified as Gautam Nath, husband of a local TMC panchayat member.

In the video, the officer can be heard issuing a strong warning: “How dare you provoke voters? You’re providing a duplicate VVPAT. You aren’t even allowed within 100 meters. Who are you? You’re trying to hinder a peaceful election. I have the power to arrest you for this.”

Allegations of Voter Influence and Suspicious Documents

According to police sources, Gautam Nath was allegedly found near a polling booth carrying documents linked to the party and was accused of attempting to influence voters on polling day. Officials said he had been cautioned multiple times since the previous day against campaigning or being present too close to the polling station.

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Suspicion grew when police noticed materials in his possession near areas where Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were placed. When officers attempted to inspect his bag, Nath reportedly resisted and questioned their authority.

He claimed he was campaigning at a permissible distance and said, “I am 100 meters away from the polling booth. You cannot check my bag and documents.”

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Heated Exchange Caught on Camera

The situation escalated when the officer began recording the interaction on video, reiterating that campaigning, gathering voters, or displaying political material on polling day is strictly prohibited under election rules.

Despite repeated warnings, the TMC worker allegedly continued to argue, at one point threatening to record the police himself. Eyewitnesses said the officer faced resistance while trying to examine the documents. The confrontation ended with Nath reportedly softening his stance and folding his hands.

Police later seized the documents for verification. There has been no official confirmation yet on whether the materials included any fake EVM or VVPAT-related device, but the allegation has triggered political reactions and concern.

Polling Day Tensions in Bengal

The clash comes amid broader reports of tension and sporadic disturbances during Phase 2 polling across parts of West Bengal, including areas like Falta and Bhangar. Viral videos and local reports have pointed to instances of alleged voter intimidation, clashes between party workers, and claims of electoral malpractice.

Election authorities have repeatedly stated that strict guidelines are in place to ensure free and fair voting, including a ban on campaigning within 100 meters of polling booths and restrictions on carrying unauthorized materials.

Results Awaited