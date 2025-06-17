How Did Police Recreate Crime Scene In Raja Raghuvanshi’s Honeymoon Murder Case? Know Chilling Details

Police and investigation teams reached the crime scene of Raja Raghuvanshi’s murder at Wei Sawdong Falls in Meghalaya. The accused individuals, including the prime suspect Sonam Raghuvanshi, were brought from Shillong Sadar Police Station for a reconstruction of the crime scene.

Reconstruction of Crime Scene

After conducting the reconstruction with the accused, Meghalaya Police held a press briefing to share detailed information about the gruesome murder.

During the briefing, SP East Khasi Hills, Vivek Syiem, stated, “The SIT visited several locations today to reenact how the accused committed the crime. We began at the parking lot, where they had left their two-wheelers. We proceeded to the viewpoint and confirmed the positions of each person just before the murder took place.”

“We have confirmed that the victim was struck with the weapon that has since been recovered. We have also identified the exact location of the crime,” he added.

How Was Raja Killed?

Elaborating on the details of the murder, SP Syiem said, “There were three blows — the first by Vishal, the second by Anand, and the final one by Akash. The initial blow by Vishal took Raja by surprise and was hard. One machete used in the crime has been recovered, but another machete with a steel handle, which was also used, is yet to be found. The accused demonstrated how they disposed of the second weapon. SDRF personnel are working to recover it.”

He further stated that Raja’s mobile phone was first damaged by Sonam and then by Vishal.

“This entire sequence of events was reenacted, including their escape from the scene,” Syiem said.

Sonam Was in Close Proximity to Raja

Speaking about the role of the prime accused, Sonam, in her husband’s murder, the police official explained that Sonam was in close proximity to Raja during the attack by the other three accused.

“Sonam was present at the scene when the incident occurred. She had signaled the others to finish the job even before they reached the parking area. Sonam was in front of Raja when he was attacked. Vishal was on Raja’s right, Akash slightly behind to his left, and Anand directly to his left. With the first blow from Vishal, Raja collapsed and began bleeding. Upon seeing this, Sonam fled the scene as Raja screamed in pain," he said.

Raja's body was thrown down by the three accused — two held his hands while the third held his legs,” he added.

The senior police official further confirmed that Sonam has confessed to her involvement in Raja's murder.

“She (Sonam) has already confessed to the crime... Today we recreated the crime scene, where she stood, what her role was, everything has come out today... The three people killed Raja, and Sonam was standing there. She destroyed the phone. It was all pre-planned,” he told ANI.

Syiem concluded that the reconstruction was highly successful and helped police get a clear picture of the incident.

How Did the Murder Mystery Unfold?

29-year-old Raja Raghuvanshi got married to Sonam on May 11 and arrived in Meghalaya via Guwahati on May 20. The couple went missing on May 23 in Sohra in East Khasi Hills district, hours after they checked out of a homestay at Nongriat village.