How Haryana’s Wage Hike Prompted Workers To Protest In Noida?

Noida: Tensions flared across parts of Noida on Monday as ongoing protests by industrial workers over wages intensified, with clashes reported in multiple areas. What started as a push for better pay has escalated into widespread unrest, with workers now drawing comparisons to a recent wage hike announced in neighbouring Haryana. According to protesters, the gap in earnings has become increasingly difficult to justify.

Violence broke out in Phase-2 and sectors 60 and 62, where agitating workers reportedly clashed with police personnel. Several vehicles were torched and stone-pelting incidents were reported, particularly after a woman protester was allegedly injured during police action.

What Happened In Haryana

Recently in Haryana, nearly a thousand contractual garment workers gathered at the Hosiery Complex in Phase 2 on Friday, staging a daylong protest over wage disparities. The demonstration was sparked by the Haryana government’s recent decision to raise minimum wages by 35% across all worker categories, from unskilled to highly skilled. Protesters demanded that their wages be brought in line with the revised structure.

Employees from several export houses, including Richa Global Exports, Sahu Exports, Paramount Exports, Rainbow Fabart, and Anubhav Apparels, took part in the protest. The demonstration led to partial disruption of work across the industrial cluster, which houses around 300 factories.

Advertisement

Workers from the garment hubs in Noida also voiced concerns, pointing out that many companies operate units across Gurgaon and Manesar, yet wages differ significantly, fueling resentment among employees.

Authorities had already faced similar trouble on April 10, when large groups of workers in Phase-2 took to the streets, leading to confrontations and heavy police deployment. The agitation, which has been ongoing for several days, centres on demands for a revision in wages that workers claim is long overdue. Many allege that current pay levels do not meet legally mandated standards.

Advertisement

Haryana’s Wage Revision

The unrest in Noida gained momentum after the Haryana government, headed by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, approved a 35% hike in minimum wages across categories.

Under the revised structure:

Minimum wage for unskilled workers was raised from Rs 11,274 to Rs 15,220 per month.

Semi-skilled workers saw an increase from Rs 12,430.18 to Rs 16,780.74.

Skilled and highly skilled workers also received a 35% hike

What Workers In Noida Say