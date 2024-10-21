sb.scorecardresearch
  • Breakthrough at LAC: How India, China Achieved Disengagement Agreement After Four Years | Explained

Published 20:27 IST, October 21st 2024

Breakthrough at LAC: How India, China Achieved Disengagement Agreement After Four Years | Explained

India and China reached an agreement on disengagement at Line of Actual Control. The consensus was reached after more than 4 years of military standoff.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Manas Gupta
How India and China Achieved LAC Disengagement Agreement After More Than Four Years of Standoff
How India and China Achieved LAC Disengagement Agreement After More Than Four Years of Standoff | Image: X/@NorthernComd_IA
18:30 IST, October 21st 2024