How Is Delhi Gymkhana Linked To Lahore Gymkhana? Ties Pop Out Amid Looming Govt Takeover

The Centre has recently asked the Delhi Gymkhana Club to vacate its 27.3-acre Safdarjung Road premises by June 5, bringing fresh attention to one of India’s oldest and most exclusive clubs. The club currently maintains reciprocal membership arrangements with 61 affiliated clubs across 15 countries, including one in Pakistan.

One of India’s Oldest Elite Clubs Faces Eviction

Founded in 1913 as the Imperial Delhi Gymkhana Club, the institution remains one of India’s most recognised social and sporting landmarks. The government’s sudden two-week deadline has sparked uncertainty among nearly 600 employees, many of whom now fear losing their livelihoods and facing displacement.

Political observers see the move as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s broader push against traditional Lutyens’ power circles and colonial-era elite institutions. For decades, the club has been viewed as a symbol of exclusivity and influence within India’s ruling establishment.

The club has also faced criticism in the past for its colonial-era culture. In 2020, even the National Company Law Tribunal questioned its elitist functioning, saying it appeared disconnected from the realities of democratic India.

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Lahore Gymkhana Reciprocity Draws Attention

One aspect of the club that has now come under focus is its reciprocal membership programme with clubs across multiple countries. Under this arrangement, members of affiliated clubs are allowed access to facilities at partner institutions.

Among the affiliated clubs listed by Delhi Gymkhana is Lahore Gymkhana in Pakistan. The reciprocal arrangement means members of Lahore Gymkhana are entitled to access facilities at Delhi Gymkhana under the club agreement.

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The issue has gained attention at a time when India-Pakistan relations remain strained following the April 2025 Pahalgam attack. Since then, the Government of India has taken several steps linked to national security and diplomatic distancing from Pakistan, including placing the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance, asking Pakistani nationals to leave India, and avoiding engagement with Pakistan in international matters.

The same is on Lahore Gymkhana Website that shows Delhi Gymkhana Club being affiliated with them.

Government Cites Security and Defence Needs

The Centre has stated that the land occupied by Delhi Gymkhana is now required for “strengthening and securing of defence infrastructure and other vital public security purposes.”

The club was granted the 27.3-acre land parcel on perpetual lease in 1928. However, the Land and Development Office (L&DO) under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has now ordered “re-entry” of the property, effectively terminating the lease and reclaiming possession with immediate effect.

Proximity to PM Residence Becomes Key Factor

Delhi Gymkhana’s location has emerged as a major factor behind the government’s decision. The club sits directly next to the Prime Minister’s official residence on Lok Kalyan Marg, one of the country’s most sensitive security zones.

Officials believe that any activity or unrestricted access in the vicinity of the Prime Minister’s residence requires heightened monitoring, particularly amid evolving security threats. According to the government’s position, reclaiming the land could help strengthen the broader security infrastructure around the Prime Minister’s residence and adjoining areas.

Why Governments Reclaim Public Land

Governments across the world periodically reclaim leased public land when national priorities change. In Delhi Gymkhana’s case, the original lease granted during the colonial era was meant for maintaining a social and sporting institution.

However, Clause 4 of the lease deed gives the lessor, the President of India, the authority to terminate the agreement if the land is needed for public purposes. The L&DO has invoked this provision, stating that the premises are now critically required for institutional, governance, and security-related purposes.