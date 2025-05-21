How Pakistan Spy Jyoti Malhotra Used YouTube to Share Border Secrets with ISI: Chat with Pak Agents Reveals Shocking Truth | Image: X/Republic

A year-old video shot in the scorching sands of the Thar Desert in Rajasthan has become one of the key pieces of evidence in the major espionage case against social media content creator Jyoti Malhotra, who is now under arrest. Haryana-based YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra has been arrested for allegedly sharing sensitive information with Pakistan’s intelligence agency, ISI.

Jyoti Malhotra’s Border Travel Vlogs Are Shocking Espionage Evidence

What appeared to be an ordinary travel vlog showcasing the India-Pakistan border and rural life has turned out to be a calculated surveillance operation. As per sources, the investigating officials have informed that Jyoti Malhotra conducted a ‘proper reiki’ of the region, capturing detailed visuals of nomad life, troops deployment, terrain gaps, and fencing conditions.

According to sources, the Thar video is just one of many. ‘Pakistani spy’ Jyoti Malhotra’s content from Attari and even Afghanistan-border areas showed suspicious patterns, highlighting troop movement and vulnerable zones.

Jyoti Malhotra Helped Infiltrators With Virtual Map of Indo-Pak Border

Her border area travel videos are also the standing proofs for the investigators about how she shared a virtual map for the Pakistani infiltrators suggesting potential routes. She used to ask villagers whether they have relatives in Pakistan or praise the neighboring country casually.

In one such alarming video, Jyoti was seen standing at the borderline and explaining how there are no houses far away from the border, a clip that investigative agencies believe was done to give clues on how infiltration into Indian villages could be executed.

Jyoti-Hasan WhatsApp Chat Revealed

Jyoti’s Snapchats in codewords and WhatsApp chats with Pakistani official Danish and ISI officer Ali Hasan have further exposed her deeper involvement. She was allegedly sending sensitive information to ISI agents and using casual platforms like Snapchat to avoid detection.

Sources revealed that in one WhatsApp exchange with Ali Hasan, believed to be from Pakistan’s intelligence wing, Hasan wrote - “Jo Yaar, my heart prays that you always be happy, there will never be any sorrow in life.”

To which Jyoti responded with a laughing emoji and replied - “Get me married in Pakistan.”

Sources informed that the probe officials are now trying to recover more encrypted chats and messages exchanged between Jyoti, Danish, and other suspected ISI agents.

Money Trail and Dubai Link

Police have uncovered four bank accounts linked to Jyoti Malhotra, one of which recently received a suspicious foreign transaction from Dubai. Authorities are currently auditing all her accounts to determine whether she was receiving payments in exchange for information.

Spy Jyoti Malhotra's Big Confession

Jyoti Malhotra, currently under arrest on charges of espionage, has confessed to being in to sharing sensitive information with Pakistani officials through encrypted messaging platforms, according to sources quoting investigative officials.

Sources informed that Jyoti admitted to first making contact with a man named Danish, identified as an official at the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi, during her 2023 visit to the embassy to apply for a visa.

“I run a YouTube channel called Travel With-Jo. I hold an Indian passport—number 56098262. When I went to the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi for a visa, I took Danish’s number and started talking to him,” Jyoti is quoted as telling the probe officials during interrogation.

Following their initial interaction, Danish allegedly helped her travel to Pakistan, where she visited twice. During these trips, he introduced her to Ali Hasan, who handled her stay and travel arrangements within the country.

Sources revealed that Ali Hasan introduced Jyoti to several Pakistani security and intelligence personnel, including individuals identified as Shakir and Rana Shahbaz.