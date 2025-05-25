How Tejashwi Yadav Reacted to His Big Brother Tej Pratap's Expulsion from RJD After 'Lover' Post

Patna: Minutes after RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav expelled his elder son Tej Pratap Yadav from both the party and the family over a viral relationship post with a woman named Anushka Yadav, his younger son Tejashwi Yadav publicly distanced himself from the controversy.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Tejashwi Yadav said he could neither accept nor tolerate his elder brother's actions.

“We remain focused on our work, committed to Bihar, and dedicated to raising public issues,” he added.

“My brother’s personal and political lives are separate and he is an adult free to make his own decisions. Whether they are right or wrong is for him to decide. The RJD chief has made it clear in his tweet. However, we do not approve of such behaviour, nor can we tolerate it. Whatever he does in his private life, he answers to no one.”

Lalu Yadav's Order of Expulsion

On X (formerly Twitter), Lalu Prasad Yadav wrote in Hindi that Tej Pratap’s “irresponsible behaviour” violated family values and weakened their fight for social justice. He wrote, “Ignoring moral values in personal life weakens our collective struggle for social justice. Therefore, I remove him from the party and family for six years. He will have no role in partya and family from now on.”

Tej Pratap Denies the Claims

Earlier, Tej Pratap Yadav had claimed his official Facebook page was hacked after a post surfaced showing him with a woman named Anushka Yadav and stating they had been in a relationship for 12 years. On X, he wrote, “My social media platform was hacked and my pictures were edited without permission to harass and defame me and my family. I appeal to my well-wishers and followers not to pay heed to any rumours.”