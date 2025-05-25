Ignored Family Values: Lalu Yadav Expels Son Tej Pratap from Party for 6 Years Over Viral 'Relationship' Post

New Delhi: Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav expelled his son, Tej Pratap Yadav, from the party for six years on Sunday, adding that he has also been removed from the family.

This follows Tej Pratap Yadav’s controversial Facebook post featuring a woman named Anushka Yadav. The caption of the post claimed they’d been in a relationship for the past 12 years.

What Lalu Yadav Said

In a post on X, Lalu Yadav wrote in Hindi, “Ignoring moral values ​​in personal life weakens our collective struggle for social justice. The activities, public conduct and irresponsible behaviour of the eldest son are not in accordance with our family values ​​and traditions. Therefore, due to the above circumstances, I remove him from the party and family. From now on, he will not have any role of any kind in the party and family. He is expelled from the party for 6 years.”

The RJD leader further states, “He (Tej Pratap Yadav) is capable of seeing the good and bad and merits and demerits of his personal life. All those who will have relations with him should make their own decisions. I have always been an advocate of public shame in public life. The obedient members of the family have adopted and followed this idea in public life. Thank you.”

Tej Pratap Yadav's Clarification

After the controversial post went viral, the former Bihar minister on Saturday said his official Facebook page was hacked. The 37-year-old took to X (formerly Twitter) to deny the rumours about his long-term relationship. He wrote that someone had edited his photos and shared them without his permission to “defame and harass” him and his family.

Tej Pratap Yadav wrote on X, "My social media platform have been hacked and my pictures are being wrongly edited to harass and defame me and my family members. I appeal to my well-wishers and followers to be cautious and not pay heed to any rumours."