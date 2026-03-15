How The BJP Is Wooing Vijay Into NDA Camp Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Polls

New Delhi: The Election Commission has announced the dates for the assembly elections for five states and Union Territories, including Tamil Nadu which will vote on April 27. While the state has often seen a direct competition between the two regional parties, DMK and the AIADMK, the entry of actor-politician Vijay, into the electoral turf has made electoral calculations complicated.

The BJP has reportedly gone all out to woo Vijay into the NDA camp, with some reports suggesting that the saffron party has even offered the politically lucrative Deputy Chief Minister to the actor-turned-politician, if it comes to power in Tamil Nadu. Some sources have even suggested that the BJP has even offered 80 seats the the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), Vijay's political party. Many political sources have suggested that the two parties have entered into the final stages of their negotiations.

This move, if it comes out to be true, has the potential to change political outcomes in several seats where the fight have be very competitive, political observers have suggested.

The saffron party's interest in bringing Vijay into its camp is mainly because of his massive mass following across the state, which has the power of swaying a large proportion of votes to its advantage. Even a small shift in voter base can significantly alter poll outcomes in Tamil Nadu, which has seen parties winning with very thin vote margin.

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However, it has also been reported that the likelihood of Vijay aligning his party with the NDA is leading to some tensions within his party, with some even questioning how such a move may impact the credibility of his newly launched political party. This is because Vijay entered the politics canvas of Tamil Nadu by projecting himself as an independent figure willing to usher in a fresh change in the state.

Meanwhile, the CBI questioned Vijay at its headquarters in Delhi in the Karur stampede case on Sunday. He was earlier examined twice in January 2026. The actor was earlier summoned on March 9, but had requested the date to be deferred by 15 days.

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