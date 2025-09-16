How UPI Went Global: Decoding PM Modi's Fintech Diplomacy Across 7 Countries

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proactive "fintech diplomacy" is rapidly expanding the global reach of India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI), a system that has not only transformed financial transactions within the country but is now solidifying India's position as a leader in digital public infrastructure.

In an increasingly interconnected world, economic power is no longer solely measured by traditional metrics. Fintech, particularly digital payment systems, has emerged as a crucial tool for both domestic convenience and international influence.

Over the past few years, PM Modi's diplomatic engagements have consistently featured discussions around technology transfer and digital cooperation, with UPI often taking center stage. This strategic push has seen UPI establish connections or initiate partnerships with seven countries, offering a glimpse into the future of cross-border payments.

This strategic drive was particularly evident during PM Modi's recent five-nation tour, where UPI was one of the central themes of discussion. During his visit, Trinidad and Tobago became the first Caribbean nation to adopt UPI, while a delegation from Argentina is expected to visit India to further discuss the system. In a landmark development, Namibia has become the first country where NPCI has entered a licensing agreement with a central bank for the deployment of UPI for real-time payments.

The Genesis of Global Ambition with UPI

UPI's journey from a domestic marvel to an international aspiration began with its unparalleled success within India. Launched in 2016, it quickly became a ubiquitous payment method, lauded for its simplicity, interoperability, and real-time transaction capabilities. With hundreds of millions of users and billions of transactions monthly, its robust architecture and user-friendly interface presented an attractive model for nations looking to modernize their own payment systems.

Recognizing this potential, Prime Minister Modi and his government have actively championed the global adoption of UPI. This "fintech diplomacy" involves a multi-pronged approach:

Bilateral Engagements: High-level discussions during state visits and summits often include agreements or memoranda of understanding (MoUs) to explore UPI linkage.

Showcasing Success: India actively presents UPI as a successful model of digital public infrastructure, demonstrating its benefits to interested countries.

Technical Collaboration: The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), the operator of UPI, plays a crucial role in providing technical assistance and guidance to partner nations.

The Seven Nations Embracing UPI

While the exact nature of integration varies from country to country, ranging from direct linkage to white-label solutions, the momentum is undeniable. Here's a look at the seven nations where UPI's global journey is taking shape:

Singapore: One of the earliest and most significant breakthroughs came with Singapore. The linkage between UPI and Singapore's PayNow in February 2023 marked a major milestone, enabling seamless, real-time cross-border remittances. This partnership facilitates easier transactions for the Indian diaspora in Singapore and boosts trade. UAE: The United Arab Emirates has also been a key partner. NPCI International Payments Ltd (NIPL) has collaborated with the UAE's Mashreq Bank and NEOPAY to enable acceptance of UPI-powered apps across the Emirates. This allows Indian tourists and residents to make payments directly from their Indian bank accounts. France: An agreement was signed to implement UPI in France during PM Modi's visit to Paris. An MoU was signed to allow Indian tourists to pay for goods and services using UPI at various merchant points, including the Eiffel Tower, beginning with a pilot project. This opens up a major European market for UPI users. Bhutan: As a close neighbor, Bhutan was among the first countries to adopt UPI standards. NPCI partnered with the Royal Monetary Authority of Bhutan to launch the BHIM UPI QR-based payment system, making it easier for Indian tourists and businesses to transact in Bhutanese currency. Nepal: Similarly, Nepal has embraced UPI for person-to-person (P2P) and person-to-merchant (P2M) transactions. This integration significantly streamlines remittances and facilitates trade and tourism between the two nations, which share an open border. Sri Lanka: UPI was launched in partnership with LankaPay, Sri Lanka's national payment network, enabling Indian tourists to make payments at merchant locations across the country. Mauritius: UPI was launched alongside India's RuPay card in February 2024. This integration enables Indians traveling to Mauritius to make payments using UPI QR codes, and Mauritians traveling to India to do the same.

Strategic Implications of Fintech Diplomacy

PM Modi's aggressive push for UPI's global acceptance holds several strategic implications. It paves the way for a more integrated global digital economy, fostering smoother cross-border trade, tourism, and remittances. This successful export of UPI demonstrates India's technological prowess and enhances its soft power, positioning it as a leader in digital public goods.

By offering a low-cost, real-time payment solution, UPI's global expansion can significantly reduce the costs associated with international transactions, benefiting individuals and businesses alike. For developing nations, adopting UPI-like systems can accelerate financial inclusion by providing an accessible and efficient digital payment infrastructure. Furthermore, as countries seek alternatives to traditional, often SWIFT-dependent, payment systems, UPI presents a viable and independent framework, which could be particularly appealing to nations wary of relying on Western-controlled financial intermediaries.

Challenges and the Road Ahead

While the journey has been impressive, challenges remain. These include navigating diverse regulatory frameworks, ensuring cybersecurity, and building interoperability with varying local payment systems. However, the modular and open-source nature of UPI's architecture offers flexibility in adaptation.