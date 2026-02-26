Howling Stray Dogs Lunge At Woman in Greater Noida's Jaypee Greens, Residents Demand Action | WATCH

Greater Noida: A disturbing video from Greater Noida's Jaypee Greens has sparked concerns over the rising stray dog menace in the society premises. The CCTV footage shows a pack of aggressive dogs lunging at a woman walking inside the society premises.

The disturbing footage, widely circulated among the residents of the society and on social media, shows multiple stray dogs chasing and attempting to attack the woman while she tries to move away from them.

The incident which took place early morning on Thursday within the gated residential complex, has raised questions about security within the society and measures concerning animal control.

According to residents, the episode is not an isolated one. Residents from the society have expressed fear over stepping out for walks or other routine activities.

Residents' Demands

Residents have demanded urgent intervention from authorities, including the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA), local police, and the Uttar Pradesh government.

They have called for humane and lawful measures such as sterilisation drives, 100% anti-rabies vaccination, proper monitoring of stray dog movement, and strengthened security within the socioety. They have emphasised that the safety of residents cannot be compromised.

Following the incident, a large number of residents of Jaypee Greens Society gathered and approached the office of the Facility Management Department (FMD) to demand immediate corrective action. The incident has intensified fears among families, particularly those with children and elderly members.

Residents at the society have cited Article 21 of the Constitution, which guarantees every citizen the right to life and personal liberty, including the right to live in a safe and dignified environment. They pointed out that if common areas within a residential society become unsafe despite the administration being aware of the risks, it constitutes a violation of the fundamental rights.

They further stated that while the judiciary, including the Supreme Court and various High Courts, has emphasised maintaining a balance between animal welfare and human safety, protection of animals cannot override the safety of children, senior citizens and families.