Major Protests Break Out in Greater Noida’s Jaypee Greens After Video of Stray Dogs Lunging At Woman Goes Viral

Greater Noida: Amid growing incidents of stray dog attacks across the country and escalating safety risks, a large number of residents of Jaypee Greens, a prominent society in Greater Noida, gathered and approached the office of the Facility Management Department (FMD) to demand immediate corrective action.

The protest comes after the emergence of a disturbing video on Thursday that showed aggressive stray dogs lunging at a woman inside the society premises. The incident has intensified fear among families, particularly those with children and elderly members.

Residents Cite Right To Safety

Residents at the society have cited Article 21 of the Constitution, which guarantees every citizen the right to life and personal liberty, including the right to live in a safe and dignified environment. They pointed out that if common areas within a residential society become unsafe despite the administration being aware of the risks, it constitutes a violation of the fundamental rights.

They further stated that while the judiciary, including the Supreme Court and various High Courts, has emphasised maintaining a balance between animal welfare and human safety, protection of animals cannot override the safety of children, senior citizens and families.

What Are Their Key Demands

The residents of the society submitted a detailed set of demands to the authorities:

Immediate identification and removal of aggressive and dangerous stray dogs with the assistance of municipal authorities.

Expedited implementation of the Animal Birth Control (ABC) program for all stray dogs within the society.

Ensuring 100% anti-rabies vaccination coverage, with vaccination data made publicly available.

Installation of GPS collars on dogs residing within the society to monitor movement and enable tracking in case of incidents. This would also help identify newly entering dogs.

Restricting feeding of stray dogs strictly to five designated locations.

Complete prohibition of feeding in parks, children’s play areas, internal roads, and especially basement parking areas.

Immediate repair of the society’s boundary walls and full fencing of both parks.

Closure and repair of all open entry points.

Installation of additional CCTV cameras, improved lighting, and regular security patrols.

Imposition of a Rs 5,000 fine on individuals feeding stray dogs outside designated zones.

Seek Action Within 5 Days

Residents have demanded a written action plan from the management within five days. They have warned that continued inaction could lead to further collective measures.

