Updated 21 March 2026 at 11:18 IST
Massive LPG Leak On National Highway Near Hubballi Triggers Safety Alert Amid Regional Shortage
A massive LPG leak on a national highway near Hubballi has triggered a major safety alert, with authorities rushing to contain the situation. The incident comes amid concerns about a regional LPG shortage, raising fears of supply disruptions and public safety risks.
- India News
- 1 min read
Massive LPG Leak On National Highway Near Hubballi Triggers Safety Alert Amid Regional Shortage | Image: X
Hubballi: A major safety crisis unfolded as a major gas leak was reported from a moving LPG tanker on the Gooty–Ankola National Highway near Hubballi, raising serious safety concerns.
The incident, which began yesterday at Tambur Cross near Kalghatgi, has led to the complete suspension of traffic on a critical transit artery, further complicating a tense situation regarding cooking gas availability in the region.
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Published By : Namya Kapur
Published On: 21 March 2026 at 11:16 IST