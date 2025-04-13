Hubballi Shocker: Five-Year-Old Girl Strangled to Death After Attempted Rape

Hubballi: A large number of people gathered in front of Ashok Nagar police station after a tragic incident happened with a five-year-old girl who was allegedly strangled to death after an attempted rape.

An incident has been reported in the Ashoknagar police station limits of Hubballi, where a five-year-old girl was allegedly strangled to death after an attempted rape.

The accused reportedly took the girl to a shed and attempted to rape her.

Hearing the girl's screams, locals rushed toward the shed. It is said that during this time, the accused strangled the girl to death and fled the scene.

The CCTV footage has captured visuals of a man carrying the girl away while she was playing in front of her house.

Ashoknagar police have continued their investigation into the case and have launched a manhunt to apprehend the accused.

Following the attempted rape and murder, the girl's family and local residents have staged a protest in front of the Ashoknagar police station, demanding strict punishment for the perpetrator.

Police Statement on Death of a 5-Year-Old Girl in Hubballi

Hubballi Police Commissioner Shashi Kumar has confirmed the tragic death of a 5-year-old girl who was found unconscious in an abandoned building and later died at the hospital.

Speaking to the media, Commissioner Kumar said, "A girl, aged around 5 years, was found in one of the abandoned buildings.

She was immediately shifted to the hospital, but unfortunately, she passed away later."

The victim has been identified. Her parents are originally from Koppala. The girl's father, a painter by profession, has been working in Hubballi for some time. Her mother works as an assistant at a beauty parlour and also takes up housemaid work in nearby residences.

"On the evening of the incident, the mother had gone to work as a maid. Later, she realised that the girl had suddenly gone missing. The parents searched for her but could not trace her. We are currently registering their complaint, and necessary action will be taken," Kumar said.

He added that the identity of the accused is not yet known. "Only the identity of the victim has been established. The father is in the process of lodging a formal complaint with the help of some acquaintances. We are investigating the case, and a number of local residents have come forward to give their statements at the police station."