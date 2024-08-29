sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Muck in Mollywood | Mukesh Ambani | Gujarat Rains | Paralympics 2024 | US Elections | MUDA Scam | Israel-Hamas | #JusticeforAbhaya |

Published 15:16 IST, August 29th 2024

Huge Cache of Arms Recovered from Manipur's Imphal East

The Manipur Police conducted a search operation in Sekta Awang Leikai area in Imphal East district and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Manipur police
The Manipur Police conducted a search operation in Sekta Awang Leikai area in Imphal East district and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition | Image: PTI/ File Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

15:16 IST, August 29th 2024