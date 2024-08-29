Published 15:16 IST, August 29th 2024
Huge Cache of Arms Recovered from Manipur's Imphal East
The Manipur Police conducted a search operation in Sekta Awang Leikai area in Imphal East district and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition
The Manipur Police conducted a search operation in Sekta Awang Leikai area in Imphal East district and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition | Image: PTI/ File Photo
