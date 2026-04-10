Huge Twist In Viral Kumbh Girl Marriage: Probe Reveals Monalisa is Underage, POCSO Case Filed Against Husband

Prayagraj: Just days after viral Mahakumbh girl Monalisa married a man named Farman Khan, a shocking revelation has come forth that could shake up her marriage. It is being reported that Monalisa is underage and her husband has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has found that the teenager who shot to fame after her photographs from the 2025 Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj went viral on social media, was a minor at the time of her marriage to Uttar Pradesh-based actor and model Farman Khan last month. The findings have triggered a formal criminal case against Khan.

The NCST probe, conducted under the chairmanship of Antar Singh Arya, found that Monalisa's actual date of birth is December 30, 2009, making her 16 years, 2 months and 12 days old when she married Khan on March 11, 2026

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