Published 19:50 IST, September 10th 2024
Human Remains Found In Alappuzha, Police Suspect It Of Missing Woman From Kochi
The Kochi police, searching for a missing woman from the Kadavanthra area, recovered human remains from a site in the Kalavoor area of Alappuzha district.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Human Remains Found In Alappuzha, Police Suspect It Of Missing Woman From Kochi | Image: PTI/ Representational
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
19:50 IST, September 10th 2024