Mithun’s ‘Pee’ Threat To Pakistan Amid Bilawal And Munir’s War Cry On Indus River Water

New Delhi: Actor-turned-Bharatiya Janata Party leader Mithun Chakraborty on Tuesday hit back at former Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari over his renewed warning to India regarding amendments to the Indus Waters Treaty.

Speaking to reporters in Kolkata, Mithun Chakraborty stated, “Agar aisi baatein karte rahenge aur humari khopdi sanak gayi toh phir ek ke baad ek BrahMos chalega (If such statements continue and we lose our patience, then BrahMos missiles will be launched one after another).”

The BJP leader went on to say, with a sarcastic tone, “We have also thought of building a dam where 140 crore people will pee. After that, we will open the dam, and a tsunami will occur. I have nothing against the people of Pakistan. I have said all of this to him (Bilawal Bhutto).”

What Did Bilawal Bhutto Say?

His remarks came a day after Bilawal Bhutto issued a warning at an event organized by the Sindh government's Culture Department, framing the diversion of the Indus River as an attack on Pakistan's "history, culture, and civilization," particularly Sindh.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's water project on the Indus posed a direct danger to Pakistan's water security, linking the initiative to India's failure in a military conflict in May.

In the video Bilawal says,

“We all have to be united in this struggle. We must stand against Modi’s barbaric actions. You are strong enough to fight a war and reclaim all six rivers. If India continues its attack on the Sindhu River, every Pakistani is ready to fight, and India will lose.”

Bhutto further said,

if war happened, Pakistan will not bow down. His video has surfaced after Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir's similar threats from U.S. soil, seems to be a coordinated rhetoric from Islamabad’s military and political leadership.

This was not Bilawal's first time issuing such warnings. In June, he informed Pakistan's Parliament that the country would "go to war" if it was denied its share of Indus waters.

India put on hold the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty in April, days after the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has stated that the pact would never be reinstated.

Pakistan Army Chief’s Asim Munir Nuclear Threat

Earlier, Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir made a new nuclear threat to India, saying that Islamabad would deploy its atomic weapons in the event of an existential crisis and would destroy Indian infrastructure if New Delhi redirected water flows to Pakistan.