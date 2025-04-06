Hundreds Go on Hunger Strike Over Drinking Water Crisis in Uttarakhand | Image: X

Rishikesh: Hundreds of people in Uttarakhand's Narendra Nagar began a hunger strike on Sunday, accusing the government of failing to supply drinking water as promised under the Centre’s Har Ghar Jal scheme.

The protest began at the 'Zero Band' area of Bharpur Patti on the Badrinath Highway, located about 13 kilometers from Kaudiyala. Agitated residents sat on strike demanding immediate action and accountability from the authorities.

The protestors accused the government of spending ₹33 crore under the central water supply scheme but failing to ensure a single drop of drinking water reached their homes.

“Despite spending Rs 33 crore, drinking water has not been supplied,” the protestors alleged while sitting on the highway.

The Har Ghar Jal Yojana, launched under the Jal Jeevan Mission, promised piped water connections to every rural household. However, locals claimed that in their region, the scheme remained only on paper, as taps installed under the project had no water supply.

Residents of Bharpur Patti and nearby areas are waiting for years for the promises made under the scheme to be fulfilled.

With the onset of summer and temperatures rising, the lack of drinking water worsened the crisis, forcing villagers to take to the streets in protest.

Earlier last week, the Uttarakhand government began preparations to tackle a potential water crisis during the summer season.

The state's Drinking Water Department has prioritized ensuring an uninterrupted power supply and adequate voltage for drinking water tube wells and pumping systems.

Additionally, the department is promoting the use of STP-treated water for construction and other non-potable purposes, while also focusing on maintaining pipelines in good condition.

Shailesh Bagauli, Secretary of the Drinking Water and Sanitation Department, has issued instructions to all District Magistrates to address pipeline leakages through a campaign during the first half of April.