Published 23:30 IST, July 2nd 2024
Hundreds of Bodies Lie on Ice Blocks As Wailing Relatives Wait in Rains To Take Mortal Remains Home
Hundreds of bodies were lying on blocks of ice inside the government hospital as the wailing relatives waited to take mortal remains back home.
- India News
- 4 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Hundreds of Bodies Lie on Ice Blocks As Wailing Relatives Wait in Rains to Take Mortal Remains Home | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
23:30 IST, July 2nd 2024