'Hustle on the Rails: Woman Cooks Maggi With Kettle in Express Coach, Sparks Safety Debate'

New Delhi: In a clip that has rapidly gone viral on social media, a woman is seen in the AC compartment of an express train plugging in an electric kettle and cooking Maggi, prompting alarm over safety and passenger etiquette.

The footage shows her cheerfully telling the person recording: “The kitchen is anywhere and everywhere”, and adding with a laugh that she doesn’t “get a holiday even on a holiday trip”, At one point she mentions she plans to prepare tea for “at least 15 people” using the same kettle power socket.

Co-travelers — seemingly her family members — are visible in the background, smiling and chatting while the kettle hisses away. The scene, however, has triggered sharp criticism online.

“This is a major safety hazard and can cause fire endangering lives of all onboard,” remarked one social-media user.

Another wrote, “We don’t know how to behave in public places,” reflecting concerns about misuse of public infrastructure. A third user remarked, “No boundaries. Only one’s own comfort matters,” summing up the frustration of those who viewed the incident as inconsiderate.

The charging points installed in coaches are designed only for low-power devices, cooking or using heavy electrical appliances in train coaches is strictly prohibited under Indian Railways rules, because the power outlets in coaches are designed only for low-wattage devices like phone chargers or laptops. They typically supply 110V and cannot safely support high-wattage appliances like electric kettles, immersion heaters, cookers, or any personal cooking device. Using such appliances can overload circuits, damage electrical systems, or trigger short circuits and fire accidents.

Passengers are reminded to use authorised services such as the pantry car, vendor-provided hot meals or the official e-catering platform for hot food or beverages instead of attempting makeshift cooking in compartments.