Hyderabad: 60-Year-Old Man Stabbed to Death by 6; Police Teams Formed to Nab Accused

Hyderabad: A 60-year-old man was allegedly attacked and stabbed to death by a group of five to six people near Almas Hotel in Hyderabad on Sunday night, police said.

The victim, identified as Mahabub Ali, sustained multiple stab injuries and was rushed to a hospital by locals, where doctors declared him dead, police said.

According to a police official, "Last night around 10 pm, a person named Mahabub Ali was attacked and stabbed by five to six people. He was immediately shifted to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead. He sustained stab injuries.

The police have registered a case and formed three special teams to nab the accused. "The body has been shifted for post-mortem examination (PME)," the official said.

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In a separate case, Pahadishareef Police have arrested an accused, identified as MD Sanaullah, a 34-year-old bike mechanic, in connection with the alleged rape and murder of a 21-year-old nurse in Rangareddy district.

According to police, Sanaullah allegedly raped and murdered the nurse by attacking her with a hammer inside her room in Thukkuguda under Pahadishareef police station limits.

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A police official said, “The accused involved in the rape and murder of the 21-year-old nurse has been arrested by our teams. We will give more details today at a press conference.”

The arrest comes after the victim's family members and BJP leaders staged a protest demanding an encounter of the accused and justice for the family.

The case pertains to the death of a 21-year-old nurse, who was found dead in a room in the Pahadishareef area of Rangareddy district. Police had initially suspected that she was assaulted by unidentified persons and had begun an investigation.