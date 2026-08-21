Hyderabad Aston Martin Crash: MP’s 21-Year-Old Son Booked After 26-Year-Old Woman Killed

Hyderabad: The son of Jana Sena Party Rajya Sabha MP Lingamaneni Ramesh has been booked after an Aston Martin allegedly driven by him hit and killed a 26-year-old mall employee in Hyderabad’s Madhapur area on August 16.

The victim, identified as Bharati Mukhi, worked as a saleswoman at the Lifestyle store in Inorbit Mall. According to the FIR, Bharati and her colleague, Pooja Ashok Alone, had gone towards the nearby ITC Kohenur area around 3 pm to collect lunch.

While returning to their workplace, Bharati was crossing the road in front of Inorbit Mall when she was allegedly struck by the Aston Martin bearing registration number TG-09-G-0666.

The FIR states that the car was being driven at high speed and in a rash and negligent manner when it hit Bharati.

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She suffered severe head injuries and heavy bleeding. Police said she was taken to Apollo Hospital in Jubilee Hills in the same car, where doctors declared her dead.

Pooja subsequently informed the store manager, Ashwin Kumar, who alerted the police.

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During the investigation, Cyberabad Police identified Lingamaneni Sanjush, 21, son of Lingamaneni Ramesh, as the person allegedly driving the vehicle at the time of the crash. Police have seized the Aston Martin as part of the investigation.

The case has been registered under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with causing death by a rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide. The offence is bailable.

Madhapur police said a notice has been served on Sanjush and that he has not been arrested, as the offence carries a maximum punishment of less than seven years. The investigation into the circumstances of the crash is continuing.

Lingamaneni Ramesh is a businessman and a Jana Sena Party Rajya Sabha member from Andhra Pradesh. There has been no immediate public response from him regarding the incident.