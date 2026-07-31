Meta India Head Booked Over Morphed Videos Targeting PM Modi During CJP Protest

New Delhi: The Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police have filed an FIR against Meta India head Arun Srinivas and multiple social media users for spreading AI-generated, morphed videos targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which began circulating following a student protest led by the Cockroach Janta Party at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

Police sources indicate that the case involves the spread of manipulated videos across Meta platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

‘Misleading, derogatory, obscene…’

The cases were registered based on complaints from two individuals who stated that while using Instagram, they encountered several digitally altered videos and images that depicted the prime minister in a misleading, derogatory, and obscene manner, as per reports.

Investigators suspect this content may have misled the public and are examining potential violations of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act.

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The FIR comes days after the Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police summoned Meta representatives to explain how the company detects and removes AI-generated scams, fake advertisements, and other manipulated content.

A Meta representative reportedly appeared before investigators to brief them on the company's content moderation and compliance measures.

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Police stated that the investigation remains in its preliminary stages and no conclusions have been reached, noting that further action will depend on the digital evidence collected during the probe.

PM Modi vs Meta

Earlier this week, Meta drew criticism from the government after a video posted from the Prime Minister Modi's account was briefly blocked on Facebook.

Meta has assured the government regarding safeguards for the Prime Minister's posts, outlining enhanced measures that include providing additional oversight for prominent accounts and ensuring that such posts will henceforth be vetted exclusively by senior Meta officials, according to sources.