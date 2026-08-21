Bharati Mukhi Fatal Accident: Accused Aston Martin Driver's Blood Sent For FSL

Hyderabad: The investigation into the death of 26-year-old saleswoman Bharati Mukhi, who was allegedly hit by an Aston Martin near a mall in Madhapur here on August 16, is continuing with blood samples of the accused sent for forensic examination.

According to Madhapur Station House Officer K V Subbarao, Mukhi and her colleague had gone towards ITC Kohenur to collect meals at around 3 pm. While returning towards the mall and crossing the road, a car allegedly came at high speed in a rash and negligent manner and hit Mukhi.

Mukhi sustained severe injuries to her head and was rushed to a Hospital in Jubilee Hills, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Based on a complaint, Madhapur Police registered Crime No. 1238/2026 under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched an investigation.

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During the investigation, police identified the person driving the car as Lingameneni Sanjush, 21, son of businessman and Janasena Party Rajya Sabha MP Lingameneni Ramesh. Sanjush, a businessman and resident of Madhapur, was apprehended on the same day, police said.

The vehicle involved in the accident has been seized.

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DCP Balanagar Zone Ritiraj said the preliminary drug and drunk-driving tests of the accused were negative.

"It was a fatal accident. After the accident, the accused party took the victim to the hospital. The police received information from the hospital. Upon receiving the information, the case was registered. The accused was apprehended, and drug and drunk-driving tests were conducted. All the preliminary tests were negative. Since nothing was found, we could only apply Section 106(1), as the punishment is less than five years. There was no possibility of arrest in accordance with the Arnesh Kumar judgment and the conditions under Section 35(1). Therefore, a notice was issued to him," she said.

"The vehicle has been seized, and the MVI inspection was completed today. The report is expected within another three to four days. The investigation is proceeding as per law. Both tests were negative. A blood sample has also been collected and sent to the FSL. If anything is found in the FSL report that warrants altering the sections or modifying the ongoing investigation, appropriate action will be taken," she added.

An eyewitness to the crash, Srikanth, told ANI that Bharati had just crossed the road when a red-coloured car hit her. He also said four to five accidents had occurred at the spot earlier.

Meanwhile, YSRCP Spokesperson Karthik Yellapragada alleged that police had tried to cover up the incident.

"There has been an FIR was registered on August 16 against Mr Lingameneni's son, who allegedly ran over a woman in an accident. It has been five days since the case was registered, but no one has discussed the issue or given any statements," Yellapragada said.

Mukhi's family said she had been the sole breadwinner for the household for around five years. Her mother Anandini Mukhi said Bharati had moved to Hyderabad for work after the COVID-19 lockdown disrupted her studies and had been working there for four to five years.

"I raised my child through great hardship, ensuring she received an education. She grew up and went to college; I even supported her through a diploma course... I had also secured admission for her in a B.Tech program. When the COVID lockdown happened, she couldn't continue and stayed home for a while," Anandini told ANI.

She said Bharati later took up a job opportunity in Hyderabad and regularly sent money home.

"She was doing well; she had been working in Hyderabad for 4-5 years. She used to travel back and forth and send money home... we all relied on her," Anandini said.

Recalling the day of the incident, she said she received a call informing her that Bharati had met with an accident and had been taken to the hospital.

"My daughter is so young. How could she have gone so soon?" she said.

Bharati's brother Rajanikant Mukhi shared many responsibilities.