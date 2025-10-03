Updated 3 October 2025 at 17:23 IST
Hyderabad Hit-and-Run Case: Senior Citizen Dead, Another Injured in Accident Involving Congress Leader’s Son
Son of Congress leader has been booked in a hit-and-run case that left one dead and another injured in Hyderabad.
Hyderabad: A hit-and-run incident involving Rehan Bin Ali Masqati, son of Congress leader and Masqati Dairy owner Ali Musqati, has reportedly left one senior citizen dead and another injured.
The accident took place on September 30 at Chandrayangutta Cross Road, where Rehan allegedly struck two pedestrians with his Toyota Fortuner (TS 12 EA 8644). The victims, identified as Sajid (55) and Abdul Hasnath (65), sustained serious injuries in the accident.
Abdul Hasnath succumbed to his injuries on Friday, while Sajid remains hospitalised.
Police have registered a case and confirmed that an investigation is currently underway to determine the circumstances of the incident. Further details are expected as the inquiry progresses.
