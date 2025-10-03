Hyderabad Hit-and-Run Case: Senior Citizen Dead, Another Injured in Accident Involving Congress Leader’s Son

Hyderabad: A hit-and-run incident involving Rehan Bin Ali Masqati, son of Congress leader and Masqati Dairy owner Ali Musqati, has reportedly left one senior citizen dead and another injured.

The accident took place on September 30 at Chandrayangutta Cross Road, where Rehan allegedly struck two pedestrians with his Toyota Fortuner (TS 12 EA 8644). The victims, identified as Sajid (55) and Abdul Hasnath (65), sustained serious injuries in the accident.

Abdul Hasnath succumbed to his injuries on Friday, while Sajid remains hospitalised.