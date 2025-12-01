Hyderabad Horror: Nursery Student Brutally Thrashed By School Helper For Soiling Clothes; Disturbing Video Surfaces

Hyderabad: In a shocking and heartbreaking incident, a nursery student at Poornima School in Hyderabad's Shapur Nagar was brutally thrashed and pushed to the ground by a school helper or aaya on Saturday, November 29. The child later developed a high fever and was admitted to a hospital.

The incident came to light after a local recorded the assault on a mobile phone and shared the video on social media.

Assault Captured On Video

According to local reports, the young girl had urinated in her clothes during class, following which the teacher asked the helper to take her out and assist her to change clothes. Instead of helping the child, the aaya reportedly dragged her into an open compound area and began to beat her.

In the video, which lasts around four minutes, the aaya is seen harshly tugging the child, throwing her to the ground, repeatedly slapping her, pulling her by the hair, and banging the girl’s head on the floor. The child can be heard crying continuously as the assault continues.

Parents File Complaint