Hyderabad Man Arrested for Brandishing Air Rifle in Open Jeep While Making Reel | VIDEO

Updated March 29th 2025, 17:30 IST
Hyderabad: A 21-year-old man was arrested by the Hyderabad Police for waving an air rifle in an open jeep while driving, police said on Saturday.
The incident came to light when a video featuring the accused, Afeezuddin, went viral on social media.
In the video, which was released by the Hyderabad Police, Afeezuddin can be seen placing the firearm on the jeep’s dashboard.
The footage was filmed near Hotel Sarvi on Banjara Hills, Road No. 1.
Following the video's circulation, a case was filed at the Banjara Hills Police Station, and the suspect was promptly arrested.
The weapon in question was identified as an air rifle, according to the police.
Afeezuddin, a videographer by profession, used the air rifle in creating social media content, police said.
According to the Hyderabad Police, the accused had used the same air rifle to create a reel showing himself driving an open-top jeep on Road No. 1 at night, holding the air rifle, which is illegal under the Arms Act.
