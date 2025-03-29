Hyderabad Man Arrested for Brandishing Air Rifle in Open Jeep While Making Reel | VIDEO

Hyderabad: A 21-year-old man was arrested by the Hyderabad Police for waving an air rifle in an open jeep while driving, police said on Saturday.

The incident came to light when a video featuring the accused, Afeezuddin, went viral on social media.

In the video, which was released by the Hyderabad Police, Afeezuddin can be seen placing the firearm on the jeep’s dashboard.

Hyderabad Man Arrested For Brandishing Air Rifle | WATCH

The footage was filmed near Hotel Sarvi on Banjara Hills, Road No. 1.

Following the video's circulation, a case was filed at the Banjara Hills Police Station, and the suspect was promptly arrested.

The weapon in question was identified as an air rifle, according to the police.

Afeezuddin, a videographer by profession, used the air rifle in creating social media content, police said.