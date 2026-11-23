Hyderabad has been placed on high alert after a threatening email allegedly sent in the name of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) warned of bomb attacks resembling the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. The message reportedly named a railway station and a hotel as potential targets, prompting security agencies to intensify surveillance across the city.



The threatening email, received by the Hyderabad Police on November 21, allegedly warned of twin bomb blasts and claimed that at least 300 people could be killed. The sender reportedly threatened to carry out attacks on November 26, drawing parallels with the deadly 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.



According to reports, the email named Hotel Tourist Plaza in Kachiguda and Kachiguda Railway Station as potential targets. The threat was reportedly issued in retaliation for the recent killing of alleged Lashkar-e-Taiba operative Lateef Bhat and his associates during an operation by the Indian Army in Jammu and Kashmir.



However, police have not independently confirmed the sender's alleged links to the terror outfit. Officials are investigating the email and attempting to establish its origin and credibility.

Security Tightened Across Hyderabad

Following the threat, Hyderabad Police intensified security arrangements at sensitive locations, including railway stations, hotels, bus terminals, religious places and other crowded public areas.

Anti-sabotage checks have been conducted at suspected locations, while police personnel have increased patrolling and visible presence across the city. Security agencies have also been instructed to remain vigilant and monitor suspicious individuals, vehicles and unattended objects.

The Cyber Crime Police are actively working to trace the sender of the threatening email and determine whether it was genuinely linked to a terror organisation or an attempt to create panic.

Advertisement

Police officials have urged citizens to remain calm and avoid spreading unverified information or rumours regarding the threat.

Police Issue Advisory to Citizens

Hyderabad Police have appealed to the public to immediately report suspicious activities or unattended objects by calling the emergency helpline 112. Authorities have assured residents that precautionary measures have been initiated to ensure public safety and that security personnel remain on alert.

Advertisement

The threat comes amid heightened security concerns following recent counter-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir. While the email has raised concerns about a possible attack, officials are continuing their investigation and have not confirmed the authenticity of the threat.