Hyderabad Police Seek 3-Day Custody of Bandi Sai Bhagirath in Alleged POSCO Case

New Delhi: The Pet Basheerabad Police on Friday moved a petition before the Additional District and Sessions Judge-cum-MSJ-cum-Additional Family Court in the Medchal-Malkajgiri district at Malkajgiri, seeking three days of police custody for Bandi Sai Bhagirath, son of Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

The development comes after Bandi Sai Bhagirath was remanded to judicial custody until May 29 in connection with an alleged case registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

In response, counsel representing Bandi Sai Bhagirath strongly opposed the police plea and filed a detailed counter-petition seeking its immediate dismissal.

According to a press note, “It was further submitted before the Hon'ble Court that, without prejudice to the objections raised, in the event the Court is inclined to permit police custody, appropriate safeguards and protective directions may kindly be imposed in accordance with the directions issued by the Hon'ble High Court of Telangana in Criminal Revision Petition No. 165 of 2022.”

Advertisement

The counsel requested that interrogation be conducted only between 10:00 AM and 5:30 PM and that Bhagirath be returned to the custody of the Superintendent of Central Prison, Cherlapally, by 7:00 PM each day.

Other safeguards sought included medical examination of the accused by prison medical authorities before and after interrogation. The counsel also requested that the accused be produced before the concerned court immediately after completion of interrogation or on the date fixed by the court, according to the press note.

Advertisement

After hearing detailed arguments from both sides, the court reserved its order and posted the matter for May 26.

According to his counsel, Advocate Karunasagar, Bhagirath surrendered before the police, following which standard investigative procedures were initiated.